Authorities asking for help locating teen missing for 6 months

DAYTON — Authorities are asking for help locating a Dayton area teen who has been missing for just over 6 months.

Seventeen-year-old Kearis Crawford went missing from her home in Dayton on Nov. 10, 2023.

>> 1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Darke County

Authorities believe she may still be in the local area, or she may have traveled to Trotwood, Hamilton, or Cincinnati. She may also have traveled to Covington, Kentucky.

Crawford is described as five foot four and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. When she was last seen she had braces on her teeth.

If you have any information about Kearis or of her disappearance, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 1-937-225-4357.

Kearis Crawford

©2024 Cox Media Group