Campus police officer on leave after ‘unfortunate incident,’ university says

WILBERFORCE — A campus police officer at Central State University is on leave after an incident on March 1.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is following this story. He will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

“There was an unfortunate incident involving a student in a campus residence hall and a campus police officer,” a statement from Central State reads.

The university said the officer will be off duty until further notice.

The student returned to his residence hall shortly after the incident.

Further details were not provided.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group