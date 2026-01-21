Coroner IDs 29-year-old stabbed to death in Dayton; man charged

DAYTON — Additional information has been released about a deadly stabbing in Dayton.

News Center 7 previously reported that on Sunday, around 1:50 a.m., a 911 call brought Dayton police to the 200 block of Oak Street.

The caller told dispatchers he needs an ambulance for a man at the back of a small apartment building in the area.

“I just got a passed-out guy ... two friends had a fight or something out here, and one guy is just passed out,” the caller said.

Police said that the man had died from multiple stab wounds.

He was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Joshua Hogan.

Je’vonte Wilson, 32, was arrested and is facing charges of murder and felonious assault.

Wilson is accused of stabbing Hogan with a collapsible pocket knife, according to court records.

