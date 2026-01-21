Woman mistakenly sent letter saying she has unpaid property taxes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman is scared of losing her home after she got a letter saying there is a tax lien on her house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Every homeowner, business owner, and landowner in Montgomery County has to pay their property taxes.

McManus said taxpayers will receive at least three letters informing them of any overdue taxes on their property.

If a property owner does not pay, then his office might sell a tax lien, which is not a foreclosure.

TRENDING STORIES:

“State law does equip county treasurers with multiple tools to recover those delinquent taxes,” John McManus, Montgomery County Treasurer, said.

In this case, the woman had received a letter from a third-party debt collector due to an administrative mishap; her account had not been updated after she opted out of the pre-payment plan.

McManus acknowledged the mistake, saying it should have been corrected before a lien was sent out.

McManus clarified that receiving a tax lien does not equate to the loss of a property.

“Even if a tax lien is sold on your property, it does not mean, number one, that it is the sale of your property; it’s just the sale of your tax debt,” McManus stated.

He added that after a lien is sold, property owners have one year to settle their debts before any potential foreclosure actions can be initiated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group