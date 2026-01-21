Winter storm appearing more likely for the Miami Valley

The big development over the last 24 hours has been for a more northerly storm track with a big winter storm this weekend. This puts the Miami Valley firmly in the zone where some heavy snow is likely to occur. We’re starting to narrow in on the forecast, but some uncertainty remains.

What we know: It will be bitterly cold this weekend with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. Moisture will collide with this very cold air to produce snow.

What we need to figure out: Specifically, how much snow will fall. That won’t become clear until about 48 hours before snow begins. In this case, Thursday evening.

Even though we don’t know specific numbers, we know that we are expecting a dry, powdery snow that may amount to several inches.

Alerts: The National Weather Service has posted Winter Storm Watches to our south across southern Ohio and northern Kentucky.

This is where the NWS has the highest confidence in heavy snow occurring. They note that snow is likely outside of the watch area. More alerts will be issued as confidence increases.

