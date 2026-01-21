23-year-old man killed in local shooting; Suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Springfield on Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Springfield Division of Police.

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Middle Street just before 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Ceyion Forrest, 23, of Springfield, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Forrest was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he later died, the spokesperson said.

Officers located and arrested Douglas Hall Jr., 20, of Springfield, in connection with this shooting.

He remains booked in the Clark County Jail on murder and felonious assault charges.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7716.

