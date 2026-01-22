Guatemalan man convicted of local child sex crimes admits to illegally reentering country

OHIO — A Guatemalan man convicted of child sex crimes in Warren County has pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the country.

William Noe Cuellar Montufa, 39, of Guatemala, recently pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

In January 2006, he was convicted of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, followed by a conviction in September 2007 for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

After serving his sentences, he was deported in 2008, the spokesperson said.

Montufa was arrested on Oct. 29 in Colerain Township, Ohio, where he was found to be illegally residing.

Cincinnati Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) agents learned that Montufa had a warrant for homicide from Guatemala, the spokesperson said.

The agents acted upon intelligence alerts from U.S. Border Patrol regarding his potential presence in the area and observed associated vehicles before apprehending him.

“This defendant illegally reentered the country after being deported following his convictions for sex crimes and is now wanted for murder in Guatemala,” U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II said. “The identification, apprehension, and prosecution of criminal illegal aliens like Cuellar Montufa is essential to protect our communities, and my office will continue aggressively to pursue these cases.”

