Area police department mourning death of K9 officer

WEST CHESTER, Butler County — An area police department is mourning the unexpected loss of a K9 officer.

The West Chester Police Department announced on Thursday that K9 Rico passed away after a medical emergency.

K9 Rico served the West Chester community from April 2018 to Jan. 21, 2026, alongside his partner Officer Adam Roth.

“During his years of service, he was responsible for numerous narcotics seizures and successfully located several individuals, including missing persons and violent offenders,” the department said.

Rico’s dedication played a major role in keeping the community safe.

“Rico was more than a police canine—he was a trusted partner, a protector, and a beloved member of the West Chester Police family. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the department said.

