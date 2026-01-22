High-impact winter storm this weekend

DAYTON, OH — A big time winter storm in on track to hit the Miami Valley this weekend. Confidence is increasing that we’ll see several inches of snow... possibly in excess of 12 inches in a few spots.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The time of arrival of the snow should be around Saturday evening. Snow becomes widespread and heavy Saturday night. Sunday looks like an all day snow storm. Snow should end by Sunday night.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Widespread accumulations of 8-12 inches appear likely. Totals may be slightly less north of US-36. This will be very dry, powdery snow. So, blowing and drifting will be a problem. Drifting issues could persist well into next week due to the extremely cold temperatures in place and persistent windy conditions.

©2026 Cox Media Group