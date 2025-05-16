Officers buy items for teen caught shoplifting

DAYTON — Officers who caught a teenager shoplifting did an unexpected thing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On May 13, a Dayton off-duty detective spotted a teen stealing multiple items from a store.

Officers responded and talked to the teen about what he did.

TRENDING STORIES:

After talking to him, officers decided to buy the items for him and get him a drink before offering him a ride home.

“I’m not saying what you did today wasn’t a bad, but all things considered, you really do seem like a good kid,” an officer says to the teen in body camera video.

The store did not want to press charges or trespass the teen.

“Just do the right thing. You’ve got a future ahead of you,” another officer says to the teen.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group