Ohio man charged with murder after fatally stabbing his son

COLUMBUS — A man was arrested after a stabbing that killed his son in Columbus Friday night, originally reported by our news partner WBNS Columbus.

Columbus police were called to a home around 10:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, WBNS says.

Officers found 24-year-old Vincent Wilburn suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 11 p.m., WBNS reports.

Christopher Wilburn, the 54-year-old father of Vincent, was taken into custody, according to WBNS.

Court records say Christopher confessed to killing Vincent during an interview with police, WBNS says.

Christopher Wilburn has been charged with murder.

