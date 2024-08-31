State trooper saves injured kitten from busy highway

STARK COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saved a kitten from a busy highway last week, according to a social media post from the state patrol.

OSHP Canton Post dispatchers received reports that there was an injured kitten on the side of Interstate 77 in Stark County around noon on Aug. 21.

Body camera footage shows a trooper responding to the call and finding a kitten near the guardrail.

He used a safety vest to grab the kitten off the highway and bring it to his cruiser.

The kitten was treated at the Stark County Veterinary Emergency Clinic and is currently at the Stark County Humane Society waiting to be adopted, according to OSHP.

