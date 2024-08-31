54-year-old man identified as Indian Lake drowning victim

INDIAN LAKE, Logan County — A 54-year-old man is dead after drowning in Indian Lake on Friday.

The victim was identified Saturday as Craig Thimmes, of Huntsville, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported, the sheriff’s offices and medics responded to reports of a drowning at Indian Lake shortly after 6 p.m.

A sheriff’s office incident report revealed that Thimmes was found face down in the water, two docks down from his home by two neighbors.

Surveillance video obtained by deputies showed Thimmes lowering himself into the water to try and swim after an item that floated away as a storm was moving in.

“At the time, the rain was coming down hard, the wind was blowing, and there were visible waves in the lake,” investigators wrote.

There were no signs of foul play.

