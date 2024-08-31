At least 1 hurt after head-on crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — At least one person is hurt after a crash in Miamisburg Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the Miamisburg Police Department.
Miamisburg police and Miami Valley Fire District crews responded to reports of a two-car crash on N. Main Street at approximately 1:21 p.m.
The spokesperson said speed and weather conditions led up to the head-on crash.
At least one person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One driver was cited for failure to maintain control.
Additional information was not immediately available.
