At least 1 hurt after head-on crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — At least one person is hurt after a crash in Miamisburg Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the Miamisburg Police Department.

Miamisburg police and Miami Valley Fire District crews responded to reports of a two-car crash on N. Main Street at approximately 1:21 p.m.

The spokesperson said speed and weather conditions led up to the head-on crash.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

Additional information was not immediately available.

