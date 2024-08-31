Instructor charged in shooting death of Ohio corrections lieutenant fired

ORIENT, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction fired the instructor charged in a shooting that killed an Ohio corrections officer in April, our media partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

David Pearson’s termination will go into effect on Sept. 3, according to an ODRC spokesperson.

The department decided to fire Pearson after Director Annette Chambers-Smith was briefed on the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s investigation on Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Lieutenant Rodney Osborne was shot on April 9 during a training exercise on the firing range at the Correctional Training Academy in Pickaway County.

OSHP investigated Osborne’s death as reckless homicide.

WBNS-10 TV reported that an autopsy report indicates that Osborne was shot just above his bulletproof vest.

Pearson has since been indicted on one count of negligent homicide.

WBNS-10 TV received documents from the attorney of Osborne’s widow detailing the shooting.

According to the documents, Osborne and 14 others were taking a 40-hour training exercise for the Special Tactics and Response Team at the Corrections Training Academy. Pearson and five other S.T.A.R. instructors led the training.

In a statement to Pearson’s attorney, he said during one of the exercises, he saw Osborne struggling to get his pistol from the holster and level it to the target. Pearson then stepped in front of Osborne to do a “mirror drill,” WBNS-10 TV reported.

Pearson told Osborne to mirror his actions while standing face to face. Both men drew their pistols.

Pearson then pulled the trigger and the pistol fired and hit Osborne in the chest, according to the documents.

WBNS-10 TV reported that OSHP said ODRC’s policies and procedures do not reference a “mirror drill.” However, there are certain instances where someone can point a firearm at another person if specific conditions are met.

“...prior to the shooting, Mr. Pearson’s actions did not meet the specific conditions required by ODRC policy and procedure to point his firearm at Mr. Osborne,” the report read.

Osborne worked at the Southern Ohio Corrections Facility in Scioto County and was with the ODRC for 13 years.

According to WBNS-10 TV, he was recently named employee of the year at the Southern Ohio Correction Facility and was the commander of the Special Response Team.

Pearson pleaded not guilty to the negligent homicide charge in August. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for September.

