DeWine orders flags lowered after Ohio corrections officer shot, killed during training exercise

ORIENT, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered in honor of Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Lieutenant Rodney Osborne.

Osborne was shot Tuesday during a training exercise on the firing range at the Correctional Training Academy, the ODRC said in a social media post.

“The incident appears to be a tragic accident but is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” the post said. “We ask you please keep his family and team members in your prayers.”

Osborne has been with the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for 13 years and worked at the Southern Ohio Corrections Facility in Scioto County, WBNS reported.

On Wednesday, DeWine ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facilities now until sunset on the day of Osborne’s funeral.

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden loss of Lt. Rodney Osborne from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. Lt.... Posted by Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on Tuesday, April 9, 2024









