Invasive pest detected in Ohio; several counties under quarantine

DAYTON — Six southwest Ohio counties, including some in the Miami Valley, are under a quarantine aimed at preventing the spread of an invasive insect – the box tree moth.

Beginning on April 11, Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Warren, Clermont, and Hamilton counties will have regulations in place restricting the movement of boxwood shrubs out of the area, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA).

The ODA is encouraging landscapers and residents in the impacted counties to check the quarantine boundaries and not transport the plants outside of the quarantined areas.

The box tree moth was detected in June 2023 near the border of Hamilton and Clermont counties. Since then, more sightings have been confirmed in the counties under quarantine.

The invasive pests pose a threat to boxwood plantings and the horticulture industry.

Both the ODA’s plant health inspectors and the United States Department of Agriculture’s staff will be conducting inspections and placing traps to monitor populations.

You can look for and report any potential infestations by:

Familiarizing yourself with the insect’s appearance and evidence of damage on boxwood shrubs

Checking any boxwood plants you have for signs of box tree moth life stages

Taking pictures and reporting any evidence of infestation.

The moth caterpillars are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots. Adult moths are nocturnal and have white, slightly iridescent wings, with an irregular thick brown border.

ODA says the evidence of damage from the moths include chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leave, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant.

