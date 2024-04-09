Suspect charged after 18-year-old shot, killed in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Saturday.

Officers and medics were called out to the 2400 block of Auburn Avenue, near Hillcrest Avenue, around 6 a.m. on Saturday on reports of a person shot, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Larod Delong, 18, was identified as the victim on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Delong was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect was located and arrested, according to Bauer. Jail records indicate a 36-year-old man was arrested in the 2400 block of Auburn Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

Isaiah Woods has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, four counts of having weapons under a disability, and one count of improper discharge of a firearm.

An investigation is underway by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Wood, Isaiah Deanthony (06/09/1987) Wood, Isaiah Deanthony (06/09/1987) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 24-004453 on 04/06/2024 at 8:59 AM. Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

