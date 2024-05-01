Body of 32-year-old man found in Dayton alley; Neighbors say they saw nothing suspicious

DAYTON — Neighbors say they saw nothing suspicious after learning a dead body was found in a Dayton alley Tuesday morning.

>>PREVIOUS: Death investigation underway after sanitation workers find dead body on morning route

Before 9 a.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Oakridge after city sanitation workers and a neighbor found his body in an alley Tuesday morning, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talks to a neighbor who was out walking his dog hours before the body was found NOW on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 32-year-old Joshua M T Brown.

Shawn Grant was walking his dog Sky down the alley around midnight and didn’t see anything suspicious.

“I came up the alley. There was nothing going on there. My dog would have picked it up, she has to stop to smell everything,” Shawn Grant said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating this death.









©2024 Cox Media Group