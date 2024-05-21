‘It could have been my last meal;’ Woman sues Panda Express over what she found in her takeout

A woman is now part of a lawsuit against a well-known fast-food chain after she says her meal could have killed her.

The woman describes what she found in her meal LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

>> Wendy’s is offering a limited-time $3 breakfast meal; here’s what is in it

“It could have been my last meal and I just thank God it wasn’t and I’m still here with my children,” says Miriam Yocupicio.

On Easter, Yocupicio got takeout from Panda Express and after just two bites at the dinner table, she knew something was wrong, according to KIRO.

We will continue updating this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group