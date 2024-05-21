Driver learns sentence for causing deadly school bus crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man has learned his prison sentence after being found guilty of causing a deadly school crash.

News Center 7′s John Bedell was in the courtroom for today’s sentencing. He’ll bring you the full recap, including emotional statements made in court, tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Hermanio Joseph, 36, was sentenced to nine to 13.5 years in prison. Upon release, he will be on probation for two to five years.

Joseph was also given jail time credit for the nine months he’s served since the crash.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Verdict announced in case involving driver accused of causing deadly school bus crash

News Center 7 was in court as several people, including Aiden Clark’s parents and siblings, made emotional victim impact statements.

Aiden Clark’s father, Nathan Clark, told the court about how his son was “stolen” from them when the crash happened.

“Mr. Joseph shattered our lives by stealing our son away from us,” Nathan Clark said in court.

Also in court on Tuesday, Judge Douglas Rastatter called the case one of the most painful, heart-wrenching, sad, and devastating cases he’s been a part of.

>>RELATED: ‘It was a disaster;’ Police chief recalls racing to scene of deadly school bus crash

News Center 7 was in court earlier this month when Joseph was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Joseph was on trial after he crashed a van into a Northwestern Local Schools bus on the first day of school last August.

Aiden Clark, 11, was on the bus and died in the crash. Dozens of other students were hurt in the crash.

Joseph testified that he tried to avoid the crash, but prosecutors pointed out data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigation showed he was speeding and did not brake.

After he crossed the center line, the data showed he made no attempts to steer his van back to the right and away from oncoming traffic.

>>RELATED: ‘Kids are screaming;’ Bus driver speaks publicly for the first time about deadly school bus crash

As News Center 7 previously reported, his defense team showed a copy of his driver’s license from Mexico, which one prosecutor said was not valid in Ohio.

While on the stand, Joseph explained what he said caused the crash.

“It’s the sun that hit my eye, you know, that caused the accident,” Joseph’s translator translated to the court.

>>RELATED: Trial begins today for man accused of causing deadly Clark County school bus crash

Joseph also testified that it all happened too quickly for him to react.

“The road is very narrow and then, you know, as the sun hit, you know, I did not have the chance to make the right decision,” Joseph said through his translator.

Prosecutors said Joseph did not have a valid license, never made an attempt to get one in Ohio, but chose to drive anyway. They argued that it was negligence that led to Clark’s death.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Northwestern school bus crash The scene of a school bus crash in Clark County. (WHIO)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Sky 7: Northwestern Local Schools bus crash (Eric Higgenbotham )

©2024 Cox Media Group