Police: 76-year-old man arrested on public indecency charge in Kettering

KETTERING — A 76-year-old man accused of public indecency was arrested in Kettering, according to the Kettering Police Department’s blotter report.

At approximately 1:24 a.m. on April 24, Kettering police officers served a search warrant at an apartment in the 3400 block of Woodman Drive, the blotter indicates.

During the search, officers located and arrested 76-year-old Michael R. Douglas.

The blotter indicates this arrest was made in connection to a weeks-long investigation of a male who would continuously expose himself in public.

Additional information was not immediately available.

