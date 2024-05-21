Deputies looking for 3 females accused of stealing over $2K in items in Butler Cty.

BUTLER COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in searching for three females after they allegedly stole items worth over $2,000 in Butler County.

Three females walked into a Dicks Sporting Goods store in Liberty Township on May 9 and allegedly stole several Stanley cups, according to a Butler County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

They grabbed 28 Stanley cups worth $1,160 and 10 Bogg bags totaling $860.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the three females on its Facebook page.

They also posted security camera footage of them leaving the store carrying full bags.

If you have information, please call Detective Detherage at 513-759-7349.

