UPDATE: Firefighters encounter heavy flames while battling Dayton apartment fire

Firefighters are dealing with heavy flames while battling an apartment fire in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Cherrywood Avenue on initial reports of an apartment fire.

Video and photos show heavy flames and smoke as firefighters continue to work the scene.

The apartment building appears to have suffered heavy damage.

