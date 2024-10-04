Halloween Guide: Beggar’s Night, Haunted Houses

Halloween Guide

MIAMI VALLEY — Does your town have a haunted house? Is Trick or Treat being held in your city, town, or village this year?

BEGGAR’S NIGHT:

Auglaize County

Wapakoneta: Oct. 31 at 6 to 7:30 p.m.

New Bremen: Oct. 24 from 3-5pm

Minster: Oct. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m.

St. Marys: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Butler County

Middletown: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fairfield: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Liberty Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Madison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

West Chester: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Champaign County

North Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Urbana: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

West Liberty: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clark County

County-wide Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

New Carlisle Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Darke County

Ansonia: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm

Arcanum: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Downtown Greenville Beggar’s Night: Oct. 24 @ 7pm

Greenville: Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

New Madison: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm

Palestine: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm

Versailles: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm

Wayne Lakes: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm

Greene County

Beavercreek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bellbrook: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Xenia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Logan County

Bellefontaine: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 730 p.m.

Lakeview: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Russells Point: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Belle Center: Oct. 28 from 3-5pm

Mercer County

Celina: Oct. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Coldwater: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

St. Henry: Oct. 27 from 2-4 p.m.

Ft. Recovery: Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Miami County

Piqua: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pleasant Hill: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Tipp City: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Troy: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

County-Wide: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County

Centerville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Brookville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Dayton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Englewood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Harrison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kettering: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Miamisburg: Oct 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Moraine: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oakwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Phillipsburg: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Riverside: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Trotwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Union: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Vandalia: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Washington Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Preble County

Camden: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eaton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Eldorado: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gratis: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

New Paris: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Verona: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Alexandria: Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Elkton: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shelby County

Sidney: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Fort Loramie: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Anna: Oct. 31 from 6pm to 7:30pm

Jackson Center: Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Kettlersville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Houston: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Warren County

Clearcreek Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Springboro: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Waynesville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle: Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Franklin: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dayton Children’s Hospital has provided the following tips for keeping your child safe:

Wear brightly colored costumes and avoid any costume accessories that make walking or seeing difficult.

Remind children to cross the street at crosswalks where available and to always look both ways before crossing the street and over driveways.

Watch out for children who are out trick-or-treating, especially in the late evening hours when it may be more difficult to see them.

Don’t drive driving distracted so that you can quickly respond to any sudden changes like a child running into the street.

Use sidewalks when available. If that’s not possible, walk as far to the side of the road as possible, facing traffic so that you can see any upcoming hazards.

Light your kids up by them carrying a flashlight or wear a small flashing strobe light in addition to reflective clothing or tape.

Trick or Treating Events:

McAfee Heating and Air/Truck or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 (1 pm-4 pm) @ 4750 Hempstead Station Drive, Kettering, Ohio 45429

Fun-filled Family Event with food trucks, free admission, and be sure to wear your costume

Haunted Houses

Dayton Scream Park

5117 Valley Pike Dayton, OH 937-397-2273

Open between Oct 13, 2023 and Oct 28, 2023

Brimstone Haunt

525 Brimstone Rd Wilmington, OH 513-409-0644

Open between September 13-December 14, 2024

The MAiZE Field of Fright

8657 Axe Handle Rd Milford Center, OH 937-349-4781

Open between Oct 4, 2023 and Oct 26, 2024

Cowvins Corny Maze at Youngs Dairy 2023

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd,

Yellow Springs, OH

937-325-0629

Opens daily September 3rd-November 3, 2024 – 11am-6pm

Tom’s Maze

4677 Germantown-Liberty Road

Germantown, OH

937- 866-2777

Open September 6, 2024, through November 3, 2024

Fall Fest at Pot-Luck Greenhouse

6555 OH-73 W.

**If using GPS, search “Pot-Luck Greenhouse”.**

Wilmington, OH 45177

937-382-8312

Open Sept 21 - Nov. 3, 2024

Niederman Family Farm Fall Festival

5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd

Liberty Township, OH

(513) 779-6184

Opens September 26, 2024

Land of Illusion - Haunted Scream Park

8762 Thomas Rd,

Middletown, OH

513-423-9960

Events happening every Friday and Saturday through October

Kings Island Haunt Fest

6300 Kings Island Dr

Mason, OH

513-754-5700

Events happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through November 2, 2024

RIVERSIDE JAYCEES Haunted Castle &Trail

1213 Old Harshman Rd

Riverside, OH

937-254-2576

Open September 20, 2024, at dark through November 2, 2024

Hell’s Dungeon

3866 Linden Ave

Dayton, OH

937-813-8302

Events Happening every Friday and Saturday through November 2, 2024

Terror Maze

6988 Springfield-Jamestown Rd

Springfield, OH

937-561-8865

Open September 13, 2024 through October 26, 2024 events on Fridays and Saturday

Young’s Haunted Wagon Rides

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd

Yellow Springs, OH

937-325-0629

Open from now until October 26, 2024

McMonigle Farms Pumpkin Fest

5490 South Dixie Highway

Franklin, OH

937-672-8248

Open every Saturday and Sunday now through the month of October.

Windmill Farms Hayrides

1454 E. STATE ROUTE 73

Springboro, OH

937-855-3965

Fridays 11-6, Saturdays and Sunday from 11-5

