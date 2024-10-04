Halloween Guide: Beggar’s Night, Haunted Houses

MIAMI VALLEY — Does your town have a haunted house? Is Trick or Treat being held in your city, town, or village this year?

If you don’t see your community listed, please email your plans to newsdesk@cmgohio.com and we will share your information on our website and News Center 7.

BEGGAR’S NIGHT:

Auglaize County

  • Wapakoneta: Oct. 31 at 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • New Bremen: Oct. 24 from 3-5pm
  • Minster: Oct. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m.
  • St. Marys: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Butler County

  • Middletown: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Fairfield: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Hamilton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Liberty Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Madison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Oxford: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Trenton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • West Chester: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Champaign County

  • North Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Urbana: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • West Liberty: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clark County

  • County-wide Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • New Carlisle Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Darke County

  • Ansonia: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm
  • Arcanum: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Downtown Greenville Beggar’s Night: Oct. 24 @ 7pm
  • Greenville: Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • New Madison: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm
  • Palestine: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm
  • Versailles: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm
  • Wayne Lakes: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm

Greene County

  • Beavercreek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Bellbrook: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Fairborn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Xenia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Yellow Springs: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Logan County

  • Bellefontaine: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 730 p.m.
  • Lakeview: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Russells Point: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Belle Center: Oct. 28 from 3-5pm

Mercer County

  • Celina: Oct. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Coldwater: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.
  • St. Henry: Oct. 27 from 2-4 p.m.
  • Ft. Recovery: Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Miami County

  • Piqua: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Pleasant Hill: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Tipp City: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Troy: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • County-Wide: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County

  • Centerville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Brookville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Dayton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Englewood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Harrison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Huber Heights: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Kettering: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Miamisburg: Oct 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Miami Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Moraine: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Oakwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Phillipsburg: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Riverside: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Trotwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Union: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Vandalia: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Washington Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • West Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Preble County

  • Camden: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Eaton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Eldorado: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Gratis: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • New Paris: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Verona: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Alexandria: Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Elkton: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shelby County

  • Sidney: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Fort Loramie: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Anna: Oct. 31 from 6pm to 7:30pm
  • Jackson Center: Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Kettlersville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Houston: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Warren County

  • Clearcreek Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Springboro: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Waynesville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Carlisle: Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Franklin: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dayton Children’s Hospital has provided the following tips for keeping your child safe:

  • Wear brightly colored costumes and avoid any costume accessories that make walking or seeing difficult.
  • Remind children to cross the street at crosswalks where available and to always look both ways before crossing the street and over driveways.
  • Watch out for children who are out trick-or-treating, especially in the late evening hours when it may be more difficult to see them.
  • Don’t drive driving distracted so that you can quickly respond to any sudden changes like a child running into the street.
  • Use sidewalks when available. If that’s not possible, walk as far to the side of the road as possible, facing traffic so that you can see any upcoming hazards.
  • Light your kids up by them carrying a flashlight or wear a small flashing strobe light in addition to reflective clothing or tape.

Trick or Treating Events:

McAfee Heating and Air/Truck or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 (1 pm-4 pm) @ 4750 Hempstead Station Drive, Kettering, Ohio 45429

Fun-filled Family Event with food trucks, free admission, and be sure to wear your costume

Haunted Houses

Dayton Scream Park

5117 Valley Pike Dayton, OH 937-397-2273

Open between Oct 13, 2023 and Oct 28, 2023

Brimstone Haunt

525 Brimstone Rd Wilmington, OH 513-409-0644

Open between September 13-December 14, 2024

The MAiZE Field of Fright

8657 Axe Handle Rd Milford Center, OH 937-349-4781

Open between Oct 4, 2023 and Oct 26, 2024

Cowvins Corny Maze at Youngs Dairy 2023

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd,

Yellow Springs, OH

937-325-0629

Opens daily September 3rd-November 3, 2024 – 11am-6pm

Tom’s Maze

4677 Germantown-Liberty Road

Germantown, OH

937- 866-2777

Open September 6, 2024, through November 3, 2024

Fall Fest at Pot-Luck Greenhouse

6555 OH-73 W.

**If using GPS, search “Pot-Luck Greenhouse”.**

Wilmington, OH 45177

937-382-8312

Open Sept 21 - Nov. 3, 2024

Niederman Family Farm Fall Festival

5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd

Liberty Township, OH

(513) 779-6184

Opens September 26, 2024

Land of Illusion - Haunted Scream Park

8762 Thomas Rd,

Middletown, OH

513-423-9960

Events happening every Friday and Saturday through October

Kings Island Haunt Fest

6300 Kings Island Dr

Mason, OH

513-754-5700

Events happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through November 2, 2024

RIVERSIDE JAYCEES Haunted Castle &Trail

1213 Old Harshman Rd

Riverside, OH

937-254-2576

Open September 20, 2024, at dark through November 2, 2024

Hell’s Dungeon

3866 Linden Ave

Dayton, OH

937-813-8302

Events Happening every Friday and Saturday through November 2, 2024

Terror Maze

6988 Springfield-Jamestown Rd

Springfield, OH

937-561-8865

Open September 13, 2024 through October 26, 2024 events on Fridays and Saturday

Young’s Haunted Wagon Rides

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd

Yellow Springs, OH

937-325-0629

Open from now until October 26, 2024

McMonigle Farms Pumpkin Fest

5490 South Dixie Highway

Franklin, OH

937-672-8248

Open every Saturday and Sunday now through the month of October.

Windmill Farms Hayrides

1454 E. STATE ROUTE 73

Springboro, OH

937-855-3965

Fridays 11-6, Saturdays and Sunday from 11-5

