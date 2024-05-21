14-year-old airlifted to hospital after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — A 14-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Mercer County, Monday afternoon.

Around 2:19 p.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to State Route 29, east of Fleetfoot Rd in Jefferson Township on reports of a crash.

The initial investigation revealed that 16-year-old Wesley Greber of Celina, Ohio was driving a car westbound on SR 19.

Gurpreet Puaar, 36, of Fresno, California was driving eastbound in a semi-tractor and trailer.

Greber reportedly traveled left of center into the eastbound lane and struck Puaar. Puaar refused treatment at the scene.

Greber was transported to Mercer Health ER for treatment.

Greber’s front-seat passenger, 14-year-old Benjamin Ly of Celina, Ohio was airlifted and taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.





