3 people with gunshot wounds walk into hospital after shooting in Trotwood

TROTEWOOD — Three people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Trotwood early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, May 19, around 3 a.m. Trotwood officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Salem Ave on reports of shots fired in the area.

News Center 7 previously reported that during the investigation, at least two people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to Trotwood police, three people checked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.

All three people had non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Trotwood Police Department Investigations at 937-854-3988.





