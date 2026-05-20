Kettering conducting tornado siren test this week

KETTERING — The City of Kettering plans to test a tornado siren this week.
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The Kettering Fire Department said in a social media post that they began replacing the disaster siren in the Acosta Street location on Tuesday.
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“Based on the project timeline, testing of the new siren is expected to take place on May 20 or 21,” the social media post said.
Kettering Fire added that severe weather could delay the testing.
Severe weather moved through the region on Tuesday night.
Storm Center 7 says there is a chance of on-and-off showers on Wednesday.
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