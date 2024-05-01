Have you seen her? Statewide Endangered Missing Alert issued for Dayton woman

DAYTON — A statewide missing endangered alert has been issued for a Dayton woman.

Carol Turner, 65, walked away from residence on S. Broadway Street in Dayton at around 2 p.m., according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, she suffers from memory issues and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Sgt. Shaun Olinger told our news crew Tuesday night that Turner has dementia and is mostly likely confused and wandered off.

She is described as a black female, five feet nine inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

Turner was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677 or 911.

Carol Turner- Missing woman Photo contributed by Dayton Police via Facebook (Dayton Police via Facebook/Dayton Police via Facebook)

