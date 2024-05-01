Have you seen her? Dayton police searching for woman with dementia

DAYTON — Police and fire crews are searching for a missing woman in the Dayton area Tuesday night, Dayton Police Sergeant Shaun Olinger said.

Carol Turner, 65, was last seen four to five hours ago near a home on the 1000 block of S Broadway Street.

Olinger said she has dementia and is most likely confused and wandered off.

Turner is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 240 pounds, and was seen wearing a maroon coat and blue jeans.

Multiple police crews are using resources like drones to look for Turner, Olinger said.

The department asks anyone who may see Turner to give them a call at (937) 333-2677.

We will continue to follow this story.

