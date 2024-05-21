Police body cam captures arrest of Huber Heights city manager

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights city manager Richard Dzik was arrested on OVI charges while driving a city vehicle in central Ohio on Sunday, according to a Mount Vernon police report.

Around 12:10 p.m., Mount Vernon police pulled Dzik over on Shalimar Drive due to a left-of-center violation, weaving within his lane, and no county sticker on the license plate.

Ahead of the stop, a reckless operation BOLO (be on the lookout call) was placed for the City of Huber Heights Jeep driven by Dzik.

While talking to an officer, Dzik said he had “a couple of beers” before leaving the Dayton area, according to the report.

The officer noted that Dzik’s eyes were glassy and his speech was slow.

Another Mount Vernon police officer arrived on scene and Dzik agreed to do field sobriety tests.

One officer noted that they could smell “the odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Dzik, according to the report.

Newly obtained body camera footage shows Dzik struggling to follow test directions and maintain balance during the “one-leg stand” test.

Shortly after, Dzik was arrested and transported to Knox County Jail on OVI and traffic violation charges.

Officers found a can of twisted tea, a loaded magazine with 18 9mm bullets, and a 9mm unloaded handgun in the Jeep, according to the report.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Huber Heights mayor Jeff Gore called an emergency city council meeting in connection to Dzik’s arrest on Monday.

News Center 7 went to the meeting and learned city council did not decide on any disciplinary action for Dzik.

Court documents show that Dzik appeared in Mount Vernon Municipal Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for June 5 at 9:00 a.m. and the trial is scheduled for June 26 at 9 a.m.

