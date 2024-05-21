Man dies in crash caused by vehicle in pursuit; woman facing charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is dead and a woman is facing charges after a crash in Montgomery County Monday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Tuesday as 35-year-old Colby Ross.

The crash happened at the intersection of Third Street and U.S. Route 35, News Center 7 previously reported.

Around 4:40 p.m., a Butler Township police officer broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies about a white SUV that was wanted for felony failure to comply charges, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. The SUV was being driven by a 50-year-old woman who fled from Butler Township officers on Interstate 75 during rush hour in the construction zone.

Approximately three hours later, a sheriff’s detective in an unmarked vehicle observed the white SUV on Free Pike Avenue and was able to deploy a tire deflation device on the vehicle successfully. The deputy was part of a target enforcement detail on reducing violent crime and gun violence.

The vehicle then drove off and failed to yield for deputies, fleeing southbound and State Route 49.

A deputy in a marked patrol car initiated a pursuit while waiting on the confirmation that the helicopter was overhead and locking onto the suspect vehicle, Streck said.

“Sheriff’s office policy allows pursuits when working in conjunction with air support, because we have been very successful at catching fleeing criminals who believe that the pursuit is over and eventually slow or ditch the car and run on foot. And that was the plan for this incident,” Streck said.

After running a red light and missing several stopped vehicles, the vehicle eventually struck a BMW convertible, driven by Ross, that was headed eastbound on US 35. Ross was thrown from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is under guard with three outstanding warrants, according to Streck.

