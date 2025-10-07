Holiday Events Around The Miami Valley

The Miami Valley Holiday Guide

Christmas Events in the Dayton Area

Lights of Clifton Mill

  • 75 Water St.
  • Clifton, OH
  • (937) 767-5501
  • Start Date: Nov. 28
  • 6-9 p.m. Lights go on at 6 p.m. Closes at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day. Closed on New Year’s Eve.

Woodland Lights

  • 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
  • Washington Twp., OH
  • (937) 433-0130
  • Opens November 21st and runs through December 30th, hours are 6 pm to 9 pm, gates close at 8:30 pm

Land of Illusion Christmas Glow,

  • 8762 Thomas Rd
  • Middletown, OH
  • (513) 423-9960
  • Opens November 26th and runs through December 30th. Gates open at 6 pm and the event runs through 10 pm

Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve

  • 2385 State Rte. 41
  • Troy, OH
  • (937) 335-6273
  • Open weekends November 29 through Dec. 23. Open 6 pm-9 pm. Open Daily starting Dec. 12 through Dec. 23. (CASH ONLY!)

Kings Island Winter Fest

  • 6300 Kings Island Dr
  • Mason, OH
  • (513) 754-5700
  • Starting November 28th and running through December 31st, Kings Island will turn into a winter wonderland, voted as one of the top theme park holiday events by USA TODAY. Things that will be going on is Ice Skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower will be turned into a Christmas tree, and 20 rides will be open to ride

RiverScape Ice Rink opens

  • 237 E. Monument Ave.
  • Dayton, OH
  • (937) 274-0126
  • Opens November 28th, Dates and times vary, admission fee is $7, Skate rentals are $3, and any child under the age of 3 is admitted free of charge

Head downtown to hop on The Polar Bear Express

  • 28 North Patterson Blvd
  • Dayton, OH
  • (937) 388-3006
  • 15-passenger “Pedal Wagon of Dayton” decorated with a Polar Express theme, the event begins in November and runs until February all days of the week. Rides last up to 2 hours and cost between $32 and $35 per person. Must be the age of 21 or older to ride

2025 Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination & Dayton Children’s Parade

Christmas on the Farm

A Christmas Story Movie Party

Christmas Vacation Movie Party

Vandalia Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Market

The Wright-Patterson AFB Annual Tree Lighting

Downtown Tipp City Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Event

A Carillon Christmas

A Celtic Christmas

Centerville Tree Lighting

Kettering Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at The Nutter Center

Lighting up Oakwood & Holiday of Lights

Dayton Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Handels Messiah with the Dayton Philharmonic

Sweet Sounds of the Holidays - Bach Society of Dayton choral concert

New Year’s Events

New Year’s Eve Dance with the Frank Moravcik Band

  • 922 Valley Street
  • Dayton, OH
  • (937) 222-9771
  • On Sunday, December 31st the American Czechoslovakian is hosting the Clubs New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance. The cost for dancing only is $20 and Dancing and Dinner costs $35.

Harlem Globetrotters in Dayton

  • 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy
  • Fairborn, OH
  • Get ready for high-flying fun as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their victorious return to the Wright State University Nutter Center! This is your chance to witness the world record-breaking, trick-shot stars of basketball LIVE as they bring their signature SPINS, DUNKS, and SLAMS to the court, taking on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals, on Tuesday, December 31, 2025, @ 2 p.m.

