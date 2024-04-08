18-year-old dead after reported shooting in Dayton identified

DAYTON — An 18-year-old who died after a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood has been identified.

Larod Delong, 18, was identified on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police and medics were initially called out to the 2400 block of Auburn Avenue, near Hillcrest Avenue, around 6:10 a.m. on Saturday on reports of a person down, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

911 callers told dispatchers that it appeared that someone had been shot.

“There was a bunch of gunshots and somebody out there laying in the street,” one caller said.

Dispatchers could not confirm to News Center 7 if anyone had been hit with gunfire and could not confirm if any medical transports were made from the scene.

News Center 7 spoke to a Montgomery County Coroner’s Office investigator who confirmed they were called out to Auburn Avenue Saturday morning. When we asked the coroner’s office for the identity of the individual who died at that location, they sent us Delong’s name in a release on Monday. He died at 6:19 a.m.

The coroner’s office has yet to determine Delong’s cause and manner of death.

We’ve reached out to Dayton Police about the investigation and to see if Delong’s death is being investigated as a homicide. We’re awaiting a response.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

