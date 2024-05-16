Woman facing charges in connection to deadly motorcycle crash in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A woman is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Butler Township last summer.

>>RELATED: Vandalia woman killed in Butler Twp. crash; Man seriously injured

Emma Batdorf, 34, was charged in Vandalia Municipal Court with vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, assured manslaughter, assured clear distance, and failure to control, according to online court records.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Injuries reported after crash involving motorcycles in Butler Township

News Center 7 originally reported last June that Butler Township Police officers were called to Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road to reports of a crash.

It involved a motorcycle and a car, Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter told News Center 7.

Glenda Hall, 59, was a passenger on the motorcycle involved. She and the driver, a 59-year-old man, were both ejected from the motorcycle during the crash.

Both Hall and the man were transported to Miami Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Chief Porter said.

Both were wearing helmets, the crash report said.

Medics transported Batdorf to the hospital with minor injuries.

©2023 Cox Media Group