Coroner called to investigation in Dayton on Saturday morning

DAYTON — The coroner was called out to a scene in Dayton on Saturday morning.

Police and medics were initially called out to the 2400 block of Auburn Avenue, near Hillcrest Avenue, around 6:10 a.m. on reports of a person down, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

>> Sexual abuse allegations against deceased former chaplain at Ohio school deemed credible

911 callers told dispatchers that it appeared that someone had been shot.

“There was a bunch of gunshots and somebody out there laying in the street,” one caller said.

Dispatchers could not confirm to News Center 7 if anyone had been hit with gunfire and could not confirm if any medical transports were made from the scene.

>> ‘Unsettling;’ Neighbors react to explosives being found in Miami County doctor’s home

News Center 7 spoke to a Montgomery County Coroner’s Office investigator who confirmed they were called out to Auburn Avenue this morning but could not disclose any additional information about the call.

Dispatch records indicate investigators found several shell casings at the scene.

We’re reached out to Dayton Police to learn more about what happened and the latest on the investigation. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group