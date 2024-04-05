‘Unsettling;’ Neighbors react to explosives being found in Miami County doctor’s home

MIAMI COUNTY — Federal agents and local bomb squads have spent a second day working to safely carry out a search warrant involving possible explosives inside an area doctor’s Miami County home.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spent the day in the Miami County neighborhood where the FBI has been investigating for two days. Here from more shocked neighbors tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

>> PHOTOS: FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ investigations in Troy, downtown Dayton

The operation began Thursday afternoon in downtown Dayton and Concord Twp, which is near Troy. It continued into Friday in Concord Twp. at a home belonging to Dr. Steven Werling, an independent practitioner with privileges at Upper Valley Medical Center and Kettering Health Main Campus.

Michelle Fellers told News Center 7 that she heard an FBI agent tell a sheriff’s deputy that they found large amounts of material inside the home.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Court Records: Explosives found during FBI investigation near Troy, in Dayton; doctor arrested

“It’s really unsettling to find out that material, I mean it could have taken out blocks of this neighborhood,” Fellers said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Werling was arrested Thursday night. A Miami County Sheriff’s Office report claimed he admitted to manufacturing explosive devices at the home. During their search, the FBI recovered six suspected explosive devices, along with lots of explosive components.

©2024 Cox Media Group