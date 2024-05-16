Local

State troopers catch driver going over 100 mph in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

State troopers catch driver going over 100 mph in Ohio Photo contributed by Ohio State Highway Patrol *via Facebook) (Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook) /Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook))

OHIO — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers recently caught a driver going over 100 m.p.h. in Ohio.

State troopers from the Cleveland Post cited a driver for going 108 m.p.h. on Interstate 480 in Cuyahoga County, according to a social media post.

The speed limit is 60 m.p.h.

OSHP posted a photo of the traffic stop on its social media pages, including both Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

It shows the state trooper clocked a car at 108 mph.

There have been over 9,100 speed-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways this year, OHSP said.

