State troopers catch driver going over 100 mph in Ohio

OHIO — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers recently caught a driver going over 100 m.p.h. in Ohio.

State troopers from the Cleveland Post cited a driver for going 108 m.p.h. on Interstate 480 in Cuyahoga County, according to a social media post.

The speed limit is 60 m.p.h.

OSHP posted a photo of the traffic stop on its social media pages, including both Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

It shows the state trooper clocked a car at 108 mph.

There have been over 9,100 speed-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways this year, OHSP said.

