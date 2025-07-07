Second body recovered from lake at state park in 24 hours

CLERMONT COUNTY — A second body was recovered in a lake at a state park on Monday morning.

Around 12:47 a.m., crews recovered a body from the lake at East Fork State Park in Clermont County, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Officers had been searching the lake for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen swimming outside of the park’s swim zone.

Officers have yet to confirm whether the body found is that of the 14-year-old, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Another person had drowned at the same park on Saturday afternoon, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

That investigation is still underway, and officials have not provided many details, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The second drowning is also under investigation.

