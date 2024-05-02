Clothing store to close all Ohio locations after filing for bankruptcy; Here’s the list of closures

MIAMI VALLEY — A national teen clothing retailer with eight stores in Ohio has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores.

Rue21 has the following stores in Ohio:

Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Miami Township (Montgomery County)

North Park Center, 8341 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights (Montgomery County)

Bechtle Crossing, 1600 N Bechtle Ave, Springfield (Clark County)

The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek (Greene County)

Cincinnati Premium Outlets, 400 Premium Outlets Dr, Monroe (Butler County)

Stone Creek Town Center, 3667 Stone Creek Blvd, Northgate (Hamilton County)

EastGate Mall, 4601 Eastgate Blvd, Union Township (Clermont County)

Western Hills, 6180 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati (Hamilton County)

Rue21, which is majority-owned by Blue Torch Capital, filed for bankruptcy for the third time Thursday and listed assets and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, according to Bloomberg.

The retailer attempted to sell its business, but no buyer was willing to pay more than the company would earn liquidating its inventory, Reuters reported.

The company said it will conduct going-out-of-business sales over the next 4 to 6 weeks.





