Rite Aid closing another Miami Valley location

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A major drugstore company is closing another Miami Valley location.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid confirmed with News Center 7 that its location at 4328 North Main Street in Harrison Township will be closing.

Its last day of business will be June 19, with the pharmacy closing on May 8.

This comes nearly a week after News Center 7 reported the Rite Aid on 3875 Salem Avenue will close on June 16 and its pharmacy will close May 13.

Rite Aid released the following statement:

“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business. In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance. At this time, we have not made or confirmed any decisions on additional specific store closures as part of our financial restructuring process.”

