Rite Aid confirms its store and pharmacy in Harrison Twp. will be closed

HARRISON TWP. — Now that Rite Aid has announced the dates its Harrison Twp. store and pharmacy are closing, longtime customers are left searching for ways to get necessities.

One of those customers is Clay, who asked News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson to identify him only by his nickname.

“We built it from the ground up,” Clay said Thursday of the Rite Aid at 3875 Salem Ave., where the company has announced that the pharmacy will close May 13. the store on June 16.

“Whenever I’m over here on this corner I stop in and get me a soda, a bottled water,” he said.

The closing “is going to make it harder for us to get necessities.”

The company released the following statement in confirming the closing dates with News Center 7:

“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business. In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance. At this time, we have not made or confirmed any decisions on additional specific store closures as part of our financial restructuring process.”

Rite Aid customers can pick up prescriptions at a nearby Walgreens after May 13, the company said in its statement.

The Rite Aid closing is among the latest wave of companies throughout the United States that have announced store and pharmacy closings, Walgreens and CVS among them.

“It’s like the west side is closing down,” Clay said.

News Center 7 reached out to Harrison Twp. officials for comment on the closure and has not heard back.

What does Clay want to see from township government?

“Take some of those taxpayers’ money and do the right thing with it,” he said.













