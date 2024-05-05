Busy road closed due to investigation in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A busy road is closed due to an investigation in Huber Heights early Sunday morning.

>>‘We just ran;’ Family displaced by Dayton apartment fire reflects on what happened

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has closed New Carlisle Pike from State Route Four.

Dispatchers did not tell News Center 7 the reason for the closure.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that Huber Heights officers are conducting an investigation on Taylorsville Road.

News Center 7 has requested information from Huber Heights Police regarding the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group