Starting UD forward announces return after entering transfer portal

DAYTON — A starting University of Dayton Men’s Basketball forward has announced he will return after entering the transfer portal.

Nate Santos said on Saturday that he will return to UD, according to a social media post.

This comes after he reportedly entered the transfer portal last week.

“Home!” he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Santos also posted a message to Dayton Flyer fans:

“Flyer Faithful, the college basketball landscape is hectic and confusing, not just for me, but for a lot of student athletes. And amid the chaos, I need to stick to my roots, what got me here, those who believe in me.

“I’ve spent the last few days reflecting, and if that time has taught me anything, it’s that what exists at Dayton isn’t only special, it’s unique. From the passion of the Flyer Faithful to the outpouring of love from the community: from the strength of the relationships in the locker room to Dayton 6th.

“Spaces more clarity. And I’ve never been more clear. I can’t leave the place that welcomed me with open arms and supported my growth as a player and as a man over the last 11 months.

“I’m here. I’m Dayton Flyer. Let’s run it back!”

Santos was Dayton’s second-leading scorer last year at 11.7 points per game. He shot over 47% from the field and just under 42% from three-point range.

UD is coming off a 25-8 season, beating Nevada for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2015, and advancing to the Second Round before losing to Arizona.





