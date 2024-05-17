OVI Task Force to hold checkpoint in Butler County tonight

MONROE — There will be an OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County.

>>Search for missing man in water to resume today in Dayton

The Butler County OVI Task Force will hold the checkpoint in the city of Monroe, according to an OVI Task Force spokesperson.

It will go from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight.

The checkpoint will be located at Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Todhunter Road in Monroe.

The task force has held OVI checkpoints in Butler County throughout the year.

The purpose of these checkpoints is, “to save lives,” the spokesperson.

©2024 Cox Media Group