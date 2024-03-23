Dayton Flyers fall to Arizona, ending NCAA tournament run

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The University of Dayton Flyers fell to the Arizona Wildcats 68-78 on Saturday, ending their run in the 2024 men’s NCAA Tournament.

Despite scoring first after the tip-off, the Flyers trailed the No. 2 seed Wildcats throughout the majority of the remainder of the game.

DaRron Holmes II had a double-double for the Flyers, scoring 23 points and bringing down 11 rebounds.

Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis scored 14 and 13 respectively.

Dayton shot 40.7 percent from the floor.

The No. 7 seed Flyers had completed an exciting comeback against No. 10 seed Nevada to make it to the second round of the tournament. Arizona beat No. 15 seed Long Beach State.

The Wildcats move on to the Sweet 16 to face the winner of No. 3 seed Baylor and No. 6 seed Clemson.

The Flyers end their season with a 25-8 record.

