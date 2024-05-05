‘We will continue;’ Wright State students, community members gather for pro-Palestine protest

FAIRBORN, Greene County — For more than a week, universities and colleges across the country have been the center of pro-Palestine protests and now a university in the Miami Valley has joined.

Wright State University students were seen holding signs and saying pro-Palestine chants just outside campus on Saturday, despite being on summer break.

They are asking their university to cut ties with Israel amid the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, people of all ages joined the students to show solidarity for Palestine.

“As long as the genocide is going on in Gaza, as long as Wright State is involved in weapons manufacturing companies, we will continue to protest that,” one student said.

One man showed up to counter-protest and show his support for Israel.

“It’s actually factually accurate over there, you know, over 50% of the population in Gaza is under 18. But unfortunately, there’s a lot of bad people out there that does some horrible things,” he said.

Fairborn police were staged in nearby parking lots to prevent any possible violence.

The students told News Center 7 that they plan to protest again when the Fall semester starts as there will be more students around.

