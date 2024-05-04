Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Saturday afternoon, according to a Springfield police sergeant.

Around 3:30 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Buxton Avenue and Lexington Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The sergeant confirmed a motorcycle was involved in this crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with an injury, but the severity of the injury and their current condition is unknown, the sergeant said.

Additional information on this crash wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

