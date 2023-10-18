Rite Aid to close 4 area stores, court docs reveal

A bankruptcy judge has approved Rite Aid’s request to close 154 stores nationwide,

The drugstore chain identified the underperforming locations in a court filing Monday.

Rite Aid told Insider that it considers a variety of factors when deciding to close a store, “including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance.”

The following stores in the Miami Valley were listed as part of the 154 stores:

New Carlisle: 120 South Main Street

120 South Main Street Dayton: 146 Woodman Drive

146 Woodman Drive Springfield: 401 West North Street

401 West North Street Bellefontaine: 230 South Main Street

A specific timeline for the closures was not provided.

Patients’ prescriptions are expected to be transferred to other pharmacies, the company told Insider.

The company announced Sunday that it has filed for bankruptcy.

