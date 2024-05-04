Thousands of dollars found in an Ohio bathroom for the 2nd time in less than a week

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — For the second time in less than a week, thousands of dollars were found in an Ohio bathroom and no one knows where it came from.

Last Saturday, an employee at the Avalon Theatre in Marysville Ohio found $25,000 hidden in a bathroom after noticing someone acting suspiciously the night before, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Police believe it was placed there intentionally, but they don’t know why.

Now, police are trying to figure out who left $12,000 in a KFC bathroom. An employee discovered the cash in the restaurant bathroom and called the police to come get it.

Captain Nate Sachs said the most recent incident is similar to what happened at the theater.

“I would absolutely say they are connected in some way. At this point, it is too early to tell how,” Sachs said.

Sachs said at this point in the investigation, there are more questions than there are answers.

“Two times in one week. One is just weird in and of itself. But two times in one week is definitely another level and it makes you want to figure it out a little more,” Sachs said.

At this point, no crime has been committed.

“We would encourage people to call us. You don’t know where the money is from or where it is connected to and two, it would help us with our investigation,” Sachs said.

Police say the money found at the theatre and at KFC is legitimate.

The police department may work with the Secret Service or the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to see if the money is connected to any ongoing cases.

